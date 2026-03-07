Govt committed to help women in achieving full potential: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was firmly committed to ensuring an environment where women can realize their full potential without any discrimination or fear.

In a message on International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, he said, “Today, on International Women’s Day, I express my tribute and goodwill to the women of Pakistan and around the world.

“In particular, I extend my greetings and congratulations to the women, mothers, sisters, and daughters of Pakistan,” he added.

“This year, International Women’s Day is being celebrated under the theme Rights, Justice, and Action: For All Women and Girls. This theme expresses our commitment to protecting women’s rights,” he noted.

“Protecting women’s rights is a guarantee of sustainable development and national prosperity,” he said, adding, “The overall development and prosperity of the nation is ensured only by equal opportunities and meaningful participation for women.”

The Prime Minister said, “The hard work, determination, courage, and valuable services of women in every sphere of life are a source of pride and strength for us as a nation. Women are key to the foundation of not only the family but also society and the nation based on positive values.”

“From education to sports, from homes to government, the perseverance and achievements of Pakistani women are playing a revolutionary role in building a strong and prosperous country,” he said adding, “From the positions of Prime Minister, Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Minister to the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, health, education, business and the armed forces, women have paved new paths for future generations.”

“Pakistan has effective legislation for the legal protection of women’s rights, which is a manifestation of the national resolve against harassment and exploitation,” he informed.

He said, “Access to quality education for women, financial inclusion, support for women entrepreneurs, safety in the workplace and effective measures against harassment and violence are among the top priorities of the government.”

“Let us all work together to create a society where every woman has equal opportunities for advancement with dignity and respect so that Pakistan can move towards a more just, developed, and inclusive future,” he added.