Govt committed to extend all institutions, reforms to district, tehsil level: CM

PESHAWAR, Sep 16 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that provincial government has fulfilled another promise made with tribal people by extending rescue 1122 services to newly merged districts as 1100 rescue cadets trained for this purpose belong to merged areas.

He said this while addressing the passing out ceremony of Rescue Cadets held at Sports Complex, Charsadda. Provincial Minister for Law, Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, D.G Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad and other concerned high officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister stated that provincial government was fully committed to extend all institutions and reforms to district and tehsil level to facilitate public at their doorsteps.

The chief minister said that there were only two rescue stations each at Peshawar and Mardan prior PTI government, but now province had 90 rescue stations across the province adding that rescue stations in far flung areas of the province would also be made functional soon.

The chief minister felicitated the newly passed out cadets on their successful completion of necessary training and said that completion of merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was uphill task, but with keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and cooperation of stakeholders it became possible in a short span of time in a better manner.

Mahmood Khan clarified that 28000 Levies and Khasaddars Forces Personnel had been absorbed into regular police besides conduction of provincial assembly elections for merged districts. He added that, separate land settlement law had been enacted whereas mineral act was approved for newly merged districts.

The chief minister stated that Sehat Sahulat Program had already been extended to all merged districts whereas whole population of settled districts would benefit from the health insurance facilities by the January of next year.

The chief minister termed the extension of rescue services stations to merged areas a remarkable achievement of incumbent government.

While appreciating the performance of rescue 1122, the chief minister said that rescue cadets serve on frontline against any calamity. He said that PTI government had delivered and made significant achievements during first two years while it would continue to deliver for next three years.

Earlier, Mahmood Khan also distributed prizes amongst position holders of training competitions.