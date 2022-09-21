Govt.committed to eradicate human trafficking: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that incumbent government is committed to eliminate human trafficking and coordination among federal government and Provinces is imperative to end it from the society.

He was addressing a seminar titled “High level consultation on Human Trafficking in Persons” organized jointly by the Federal Investigation Agency and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Islamabad.

The Minister expressed government’s resolve that it is taking concrete steps to bring down the ratio of human trafficking to zero level.

Talking to media persons, Interior Minister criticized Imran Khan for misleading the people and dividing the nation through his rude attitude. He said Imran Khan is trying to malign the state institutions.

Regarding the law and order situation of the capital, he said all are equal before the law and no one will be allowed to take law into hand.

To a question about Long March of Imran Khan, he said that those province supporting the long march of Imran Khan would violate the constitution and there would be consequences of it.” The constitution gives power to the federal government and I would ask cabinet and prime minister to use it in case of such situation”, he added.

To another question about legislation related to transgender persons, Rana Sanaullah said that everything should be decided according to our religion which guide us on all matters. “We are Muslims first and everything comes later. We would have to regulate our lives according to Islam and religious scholars would be consulted on this issue,” he added.

To a question about closure of roads in Islamabad, he said that D-Chowk has been closed due to protest of farmers. He said that negotiations would be conducted with the leadership of farmers and their demands would be considered.

He said that protesting farmers could be provided appropriate place to lodge their protest, however, they couldn’t be allowed to come to D-Chowk for protest and to be requested for this purpose.

He said that strong action would be taken against participants of PTI long march if they attempt to come towards D-Chowk. The protestors can assemble at F-9 park or some other places as apex court has already guided in this regard. However, strong action would be taken in case of any attempt to come towards D-Chowk, the minister maintained.

He criticized Imran Khan’s attitude and said that no one could negotiate with him as he has incredible personality. Talking about Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, he said that former prime minister had been involved in embezzlement and received amount of around Rs. 260 million by selling gifts in the market.

He criticized Imran Khan for out-of-court settlement made in a case of over Rs50 billion laundering by the previous government, as there was no clue who had signed this agreement. He said that amount of Rs50 billion of Bahria Town was confiscated which had been transferred against the law and returned against donation of land for Al-Qadir trust.