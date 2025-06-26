Govt. committed to eliminate drug abuse; illegal trafficking: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the Government of Pakistan was fully cognizant of the challenge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and through Anti-Narcotics Force was actively working to take stringent steps to eliminate this menace with utmost commitment.

“However, these efforts need collective resolve of the entire chain consisting of individual, community, society so that with well-coordinated action and efforts, drug abuse is eliminated globally,” he said in a message on observation of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

The prime minister stressed upon a need to rightly focus on breaking the cycle of this organised crime.

Illegal drugs and its easy access became the cause of immense human suffering. Drug use was not only detrimental to human health but it also tarnished the reputation of the victim and his family.

“Moreover, awareness in our youth about this entire drug abuse and its network is very essential so that prevention can play a greater role in eliminating this health and social hazard,” PM Office Media Wing in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Rehabilitation and recovery services for the victims of drug abuse also required a strategy well collaborated by the government institutions, civil society and at the level of the affected household, he observed.

The prime minister said that the Day annually commemorated on 26 June, reiterates global commitment to curb this menace.

“This societal and legal obligation is necessitated by the noble cause to protect humanity and particularly future generations from the debilitating impacts of drug abuse,” he added.

The prime minister further said that ‘Breaking the Chain: Prevention and Recovery for All’ theme for the international day duly put emphasis on eradicating drug abuse at every step that facilitated these networks. This reminded them that this was a global challenge and could not be effectively addressed without collaborative international cooperation, he opined.

“On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, let us reiterate our collective resolve and unwavering commitment that this organised crime remains absolutely unacceptable in our international obligations, national legal infrastructure and societal norms,” the prime minister emphasised.

He said that they paid tribute to the services of law enforcement agencies which had not only sacrificed their lives while going after these networks but had also worked tirelessly to achieve the goal of narcotics -free Pakistan.