Govt committed to build healthier nation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan joins the global community in commemorating World Health Day with great resolve and commitment and renews pledge to build a healthier nation.

In a message on World Health Day observed on April 7, he said, “This year’s theme, ‘Together for Health-Stand with Science,’ conveys a powerful and positive message. It reminds us that the true purpose of science lies in its practical and meaningful application for the well-being of humanity.”

“Advancements in science and technology call upon us to translate innovation into effective policies and services that safeguard the health of our people, protect our environment, and secure the well-being of our future generations,” he said adding, “Pakistan is steadily transforming its healthcare system towards a model that emphasizes prevention of disease and health promotion, rather than focusing solely on treatment. Primary Health Care serves as the foundation for achieving Universal Health Coverage, marking a strategic shift from a treatment-based system to one centered on prevention and good health standards.”

He said, “Health is not only an individual priority but also a cornerstone of economic growth, national stability, and improved quality of life. The Government of Pakistan remains committed to building a resilient, equitable, and sustainable healthcare system driven by innovation and collaboration.”

“Pakistan is among the early adopters to cost the Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS) at both national and provincial levels. Through the National Health Support Program, we are expanding the implementation of EPHS at the district level to ensure access to essential healthcare services for every citizen,” he remarked.

The prime minister said, “Digital health is a key pillar of the forthcoming National Health and Population Policy (2026–2035). We are strengthening integrated systems such as the District Health Information System-2 (DHIS-2), telemedicine, and data platforms to improve service delivery, transparency, and evidence-based decision making.”

“Achieving quality healthcare also requires addressing critical determinants such as population growth, water and sanitation, and nutrition. The government is actively pursuing a multisectoral approach to tackle these challenges,” he observed.

He said, “Government is also working to strengthen health financing, enhance expenditure tracking, and expand financial protection measures, including insurance coverage. Our goal is to ensure that no Pakistani is pushed into poverty due to healthcare expenses.”

“On this World Health Day, the federal and provincial governments, along with all stakeholders, development partners, the private sector, and academic institutions, renew their collective commitment to building a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Pakistan through collaboration and innovation,” he added.