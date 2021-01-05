Govt committed for socio-economic development of GB: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that incumbent government was committed for the socio-economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

He said this in a meeting with Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Zaidi who called on him here.

Issues of mutual interest and overall political situation of the country specially Gilgit Baltistan came under discussion.

Speaker Asad Qaiser congratulated Amjad Hussain Zaidi on assuming the office of the Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Referring to CPEC, Asad Qaiser said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

He further said that GB has immense natural potential which can be used to significantly increase the development of the area.

He proposed a committee in GB Assembly to oversee the projects in the area.

He also informed that public and stakeholders engagement was imperative for achieving the desired results of CPEC.

He informed that in this regard a series of consultation with stakeholders, intelligentsia, government officials and business community and a sitting would also be arranged in Gilgit tentatively in March, this year.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that a component in CPEC amounting to $1 billion has been reserved for education, vocational training and tourism development, therefore in order to fully materialise the financial allocation necessary planning be done for its full utilisation.

Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker thanks Asad Qaiser for his sentiments for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that undoubtedly CPEC project was the guarantor of development and prosperity of Pakistan especially Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that people of GB had reposed confidence in the PTI in the recent elections and the government will try to come up to their expectation.

Apprising the Speaker, Amjad Zaidi said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps were being taken on priority basis for development of GB.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan has been blessed with immense tourism potential and provision of infrastructure in the tourism sector can further improve the living standards of the people of the area.

He said that With the timely completion of ongoing projects under CPEC projects, the goals of economic development in Gilgit-Baltistan can be achieved.