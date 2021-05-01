ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government was committed to ensure safer, more secure working conditions and social protection for the workers.

As the world observed Labour Day on the day, the prime minister took to twitter to pay tribute to all the industrial, agricultural and informal economy workers, including those working overseas.

Today, I May, we pay tribute to all our industrial, agri & informal economy workers, incl those working overseas. My govt knows the challenges they all face, esp in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021



“My government knows the challenges they all face, especially in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them,” the prime minister said.