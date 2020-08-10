Govt believes in freedom of expression: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Monday said the Federal Government believed in the constitutional freedom of expression and termed the campaign of Sindh Government against television channels and an anchor inappropriate.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said a widespread campaign was run on the social media by the supporters of Sindh Government when two television channels and an anchor raised the issues of health in Sindh and lack of cleanliness in Karachi.

Legislator Sheheryar Afridi said both the opposition and the government benches should give respect to each other and no member should be targeted with personal attacks and below the belt remarks.

He urged the senior parliamentarians in the House to take the lead and devise a code of conduct for the members to preserve the dignity of the Parliament.