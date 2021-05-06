ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): The government would provide Rs 25,000 as funeral grant to the overseas Pakistanis to help the needy ones bury their loved ones with dignity, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday.

“Our govt is moving forward in service delivery for overseas Pakistanis. Funeral grant of PKR 25,000 has been approved to be given from Overseas Pakistanis Foundation,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Our govt is moving forward in service delivery for #OverseasPakistanis. Funeral grant of PKR 25,000 has been approved to be given from @opf_pk. Amount will be given to help the needy & destitute amongst our diaspora to bury their loved ones with dignity. More facilities to follow — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 6, 2021

He said the amount would be given to help the needy and destitute amongst the diaspora to bury their loved ones with dignity.

“More facilities to follow,” the prime minister said hinting at the announcement of more facilities in future for the expatriates.