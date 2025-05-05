Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: NA body told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday apprised the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power that the government has approved the Integrated Energy Policy.

The committee which met with Muhammad Idress in the Chair was informed that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will now process the policy in accordance with prescribed rules for formal approval. Once finalized, the Power Division will implement this policy over the next ten years to guide electricity generation in the country, he added.

The minister said that the Power Division had presented a detailed briefing to the PM on May 1, 2025, who subsequently approved the policy.

The new policy framework will include procedures, rules, and guidelines for the production of electricity, enabling the Power Division to present a comprehensive draft to the regulator for further processing, the minister further said.

This policy will undergo a transparent review and approval process. He explained that a ten-year electricity generation plan has always been part of the system, outlining what types of electricity will be procured (solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear), the corresponding rates, and the technologies to be employed.

These planning decisions will significantly influence electricity prices. Historically, despite the Council of Common Interests (CCI) recommending procurement based on the least-cost methodology, power purchases have been made on an ad hoc basis, leading to inefficiencies and higher costs.

The Minister further stated that under the new policy, approximately 7,000 MW will be procured through a competitive and rationalized mechanism, which is expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs.1,953 billion.

He emphasized that if previous procurement strategies had continued without rationalization, the burden would have fallen heavily on consumers.

The Minister expressed confidence that the policy plan would be submitted to the regulator within days or weeks, and if approved, could reduce expenditure by more than Rs.4,000 billion over the next eight years.

Addressing operational concerns, the Minister informed the Committee that approximately 80,000 posts in power companies remain vacant, affecting performance.

He requested the Committee’s recommendations for filling these positions in line with requirements.

Additionally, he noted that various DISCOs are installing smart meters on transformers to curb electricity theft, manage load effectively, and ensure accurate billing.

In response to a question, the Minister assured the Committee that electricity provision will not be subjected to discrimination or political interference.

The Secretary of the Power Division added that some areas in the former FATA region continue to receive free electricity, and several power companies are still operating with outdated Boards of Directors.

The Committee also considered a Calling Attention Notice related to the collapse of K-Electric’s transmission and distribution system during the monsoon season, which resulted in several electrocution incidents.

The representative of K-Electric provided a detailed briefing, which satisfied the mover, and the Committee amicably settled the matter.

Another agenda item concerned the disparity in electricity rates for consumers using 200 and 201 units. The issue, raised by Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA, in a starred question in the National Assembly, was referred to the Committee.

However, due to the mover’s absence, the Committee deferred the matter to its next meeting, although the Minister confirmed that the Power Division had already submitted a reply.

The Committee also deferred discussions on matters related to the performance of the Boards of Directors of HESCO and SEPCO due to the absence of the concerned MNA. Similarly, agenda items 8 and 9 were postponed.

Despite the deferrals, a detailed presentation was given by an officer from the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA). The briefing covered electricity monthly load curves for 2023, gas monthly load curves for 2021, sectoral focuses, policy implementation strategies, and key initiatives of NEECA.

During the meeting, various questions were raised regarding load shedding, feeder issues, electricity provision, and theft. These were addressed by the Minister, Secretary, and other Power Division officials. The Committee issued recommendations accordingly and directed the Secretary, Power Division, to ensure their implementation.

The Committee recommended that all vacant positions in power companies be filled without delay. It further directed the Secretary, Power Division, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all defective electricity meters across the country, with particular focus on Islamabad. Additionally, the Committee instructed the CEO of IESCO to investigate the issue at the Islamabad level and submit a detailed report to the Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Chudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Mr. Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Mr. Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Mr. Sher Ali Arbab, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry, Mr. Ali Afzal Sahi, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Mr. Sanjay Perwani and Syed Amin ul Haque.

The Secretary (Power Division) and other senior officers of the Ministry/Departments were present in the meeting.