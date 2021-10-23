Govt always inform people about realities on national issues: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always informed the people about realities on national issues.

He said the government had brought every important national issue in the Parliament for effective legislation, he said while talking to a private news channel. He said nothing was shared with public regarding any important matter during the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said the former rulers had always adopted apologetic attitude before the world, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the international community about the realities in a straight way.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan wanted durable peace in Afghanistan as it was in favour of Pakistan and the region as a whole.