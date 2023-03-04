Govt allocates more than 78 billion for next installment of Benazir Kafalat program: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Saturday said that the government has allocated an amount of more than 78 billion for the next installment of the Benazir Kafalat program while the annual budget for the program is 252 billion rupees.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Dynamic Registry Center under the Benazir Income Support Program in Khangarh, she informed that so far 8 lakh 72 thousand surveys have been completed in Benazir Dynamic Registry Centers.

“Six Dynamic Registry Centers have been set up in Muzaffargarh district while currently, more than 3 lakh 21 thousand families in Muzaffargarh district are being given scholarships under the Benazir Income Support Program,” she stated.