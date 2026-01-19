Govt advances transparency, accountability in petroleum sector through comprehensive reforms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):As part of a comprehensive reforms agenda, the government has launched a nationwide digitalization drive targeting petrol pumps and the broader petroleum supply chain to curb smuggling, prevent illegal sales, and safeguard the interests of authorized dealers.

The core objective of these reforms is to integrate the entire petroleum value chain, from imports and refineries to transportation and retail outlets, through a robust track-and-trace system, enabling real-time monitoring, transparency, and accountability, said a statement issued here Monday.

In this regard, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has successfully launched the mobile application “Raahguzar”, which provides verified information on legally operating fuel outlets across the country. The application empowers consumers, regulators, and stakeholders by ensuring access to authentic and up-to-date data on authorized petrol pumps nationwide.

Further strengthening oversight, OGRA, in consultation with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has developed a unified Track and Trace System for tank lorries.

This system will integrate ERP data, tank lorry movement, terminal operations, and retail outlet information into a single digital platform. As the next phase, comprehensive digitalization of petrol pumps will be carried out to ensure seamless monitoring across the downstream sector by installing automatic gauges on tanks and digital dispersing units.

In the upstream sector, Pakistan achieved a major milestone earlier this year by successfully conducting an offshore bidding round after a hiatus of 18 years, receiving bids for 23 exploration blocks.

To institutionalize transparency and efficiency, the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) being sector regulator is launching a new online portal and website for digital bidding of exploration and production (E&P) blocks, transitioning from a manual process to a fully digital system. Through this portal, E&P companies will be able to register, access block details, and submit bids and supporting documents online.

The Department of Explosives, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), has developed the Explosives Track and Trace System (ETTS) to monitor and regulate the explosives supply chain. Two phases of ETTS have been successfully implemented, covering the supply chain from manufacturers to end users on a real-time basis. The system ensures controlled access, prevents pilferage, and enhances safety and accountability in the handling of explosives.

To provide strong legal backing to these reforms, amendments to the Petroleum Act, 1934 have been enacted. These amendments introduce IT-based tracking of petroleum products to curb smuggling, added provisions for confiscation of petroleum products under the Customs Act, 1969, and provide for the imposition of stringent penalties to ensure strict action against illegal dispensing, storage, and transportation of petroleum products.

In the gas sector, Petroleum Division has developed a long term demand and supply model, a pricing model and also a circular debt reporting tool to ensure transparency in demand/supply and financial reporting of this sector.

These wide-ranging digital and legislative reforms reflect the Government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to modernizing the petroleum sector, eliminating illicit practices, and establishing a transparent, technology-driven regulatory framework aligned with international best practices.