 Govt actively pursuing measures to promote tourism: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government was actively pursuing measures to promote tourism across the country, strengthen tourism infrastructure, and create greater opportunities for employment and socioeconomic advancement for local communities and young people associated with the sector.

In a message on World Tourism Day observed on 27 September, he said, “The government is committed to showcasing Pakistan to the world as a safe, attractive, and competitive tourism destination.”

“I pay tribute to the spirit of exploration, curiosity, and discovery shared by tourists and all those associated with the tourism sector in Pakistan and around the world.”

“Tourism thrives on the appeal of breathtaking natural landscapes, ancient historical monuments, rich civilizational heritage, and diverse cultural traditions. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan is endowed with extraordinary natural beauty, a rich cultural and civilizational heritage, and an abundance of historical and religious sites, offering immense opportunities for the promotion and development of tourism.”

“Pakistan’s moderate climate, refreshing mountain landscapes, and picturesque valleys possess immense potential to attract tourists from around the world. The land of Pakistan is home to thousands of years of ancient civilizations, including the Indus Valley and Gandhara civilizations, and a rich cultural heritage. In the realm of religious tourism, Pakistan is home to historically significant and sacred sites of immense importance to followers of Sikhism, Buddhism, and other faiths,” he continued.

He said, “The promotion of tourism contributes to economic growth and fosters stronger bonds among nations, while at the individual level, exposure to diverse cultures broadens horizons and plays an important role in enriching human potential.”

“Promoting tourism and recreation also reflects a commitment to healthy minds, positive pursuits, and a balanced way of life. Let us all join hands in harnessing Pakistan’s immense tourism potential and play our constructive role in showcasing to the world our renowned hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and diverse natural beauty,” he added.