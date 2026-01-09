Govt accords special importance to B2B cooperation in IT, emerging technologies: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciating the growing interest of the UAE investors in Pakistan’s digital economy, said that the Government of Pakistan accorded special importance to business-to-business (B2B) cooperation in the fields of information technology, digital innovation, blockchain, and other emerging technologies.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the UAE’s Sajwani Group, said that the recent high-level contacts and exchanges had increased mutual trust between the private sectors and investors of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, providing a strong foundation for advancing bilateral cooperation.

He said that the deep, fraternal and longstanding Pakistan-UAE relations were based on mutual trust which were heading towards more effective economic cooperation and investment.

The prime minister viewed that the recent visit of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Pakistan had further strengthened the bilateral partnership, also creating a conducive environment for promoting cooperation.

He said that the UAE’s investment and global connectivity, combined with Pakistan’s human resources and workforce, represented a highly beneficial partnership for economic growth.

The members of the Sajwani Group delegation thanked the prime minister for warm hospitality and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen investment cooperation and economic partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who also hosted a luncheon for the delegation, expressed confidence that, with the strong support of the political leadership of both countries, the engagement in the private sector would take Pakistan-UAE economic cooperation to new heights.