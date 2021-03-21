Governor, Special Assistant to PM inaugurate Miyawaki Urban Forest in Governor House

KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday inaugurated Miyawaki Forest spread over 1 acre on the occasion of World Forest Day at Governor House here.

Talking to media persons, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Miyawaki Urban Forest had been inaugurated at the Governor House under PM’s Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme.

He said that in all 30 different trees had been planted in the Miyawaki Urban Forest of the Governor House out of which 12 trees were of fruit and 18 of other species.

He said that Miyawaki forest was a new technology through which many trees could be planted in a small area.

The Governor praised the efforts of the Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change and said that his work was being recognized at international level.

He also appreciated the Sindh Forest Department for its cooperation.

Imran Ismail said that the plantation of mangroves had been increased in Sindh and Balochistan.

He said, ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision and dream to turn Karachi green.’

He said that they had planned to visit different areas of the city to plant trees. He further said that PIA, Port Qasim etc were requested to provide them with small areas for the plantation and their visit was to this effect.

He also made requisition to the Sindh government to provide them with some areas for the urban forest purpose.

He said that Miyawaki Urban Forest would also play vital role in decreasing flooding in the city.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the metropolis needed the Urban Forest to deal with heatwaves.

He said that the Miyawaki Urban Forest grew ten percent fast. It stored more Carbon Dioxide and the forest also played an important role in biodiversity.

Malik Amin Aslam said that urban forestry was need of the hour.

He said that 30 thousand of mangroves had been planted in Pakistan out of 1 billion, which were being planted additionally over 1 lac acres of land.

He further said that Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur had been chosen for the urban plantation.