Friday, September 12, 2025
Governor Sindh visits Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing

KARACHI, Sep 12 (APP):Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the office of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, accompanied by Pakistan’s embassy economic minister and other diplomatic staff.
According to Governor House spokesperson, senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce briefed Governor Sindh on the progress of Pakistan-China Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.
Both sides engaged in detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral trade relations, exploring investment opportunities, and initiating new collaborative projects.
Governor Tessori termed the meeting a significant step towards further strengthening the Pakistan-China economic partnership, emphasizing that joint projects will provide new dimensions to the trade and economic ties between the two nations.
