Governor Punjab lays foundation stone of Wrestling Academy & Resource Center at UVAS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): The opening ceremony of much-awaited national leagues of Weightlifting and Wrestling under the auspices of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore.

Governor Punjab, Engr. Baligh ur Rehman was the chief guest whereas Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja was the Guest of Honour, said a press release.

Prior to formally announcing opening of National leagues of Weightlifting and Wrestling, the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour jointly laid foundation stone of state-of-the-art Wrestling Academy & Resource Centre.

It said the purpose was to build infrastructure in the country for inculcating sports culture and providing youth with an opportunity to indulge in physical activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that under this programme, sports related initiatives have been included for providing youth unprecedented opportunities of participating in physical sports.

He said that the Wrestling Academy and adjoining swimming pool would be of international standard that was being funded by the Government of Pakistan.

SAPM Shaza Fatima Khawaja advised youth to work hard for betterment of the country and keep themselves away from all kinds of biases whether it is ethnic, religious or political.

She reiterated that according to vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, equal opportunities of growth and participation are being provided to young men and women.

The national league of Weightlifting and Wrestling is part of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, a first of its kind project in which trials for 12 selected sports are to be conducted in 25 locations across the country followed by provincial and national leagues. The purpose of conducting Weightlifting and Wrestling trials is to provide an opportunity to the youth of the country on the grassroots level to showcase their talent.