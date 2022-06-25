Governor Punjab for timely completion of development projects

Governor Punjab for timely completion of development projects

BAHAWALPUR, Jun 25 (APP):Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviewed the ongoing and new development projects under Bahawalpur Annual Development Program, Mega Projects and District Development Package Program at the Circuit House.

Governor Punjab directed that the development projects should be completed on time so that the fruits of development could reach the masses.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia,

former Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, MPA Afzal Gill, MPA Hasina Begum, former MPA NA Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, former mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi, ticket holder Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and officers of relevant departments were present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that pending welfare projects of previous era of PML-N, Home Economics College, Industrial Estate Bahawalpur, upgradation of Thalassemia and Bone Marrow Center, Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur, construction and repair of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Road, and construction of Jhangra East Road should be completed on time.

He said a special grant would be taken from the government to provide funds for pending projects.

The meeting was informed that under the annual development program of Bahawalpur city, 339 new and ongoing development projects were underway with an estimated cost of Rs. 50711.76 million of which Rs 10312.48 million have been released this year.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia gave a briefing on the projects.

A group of Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur met with Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Circuit House.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Pindi's business centers, shopping malls to close at 9 pm from Monday

Pindi’s business centers, shopping malls to close at 9 pm from Monday

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, including education and trade, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Turner calls on Baligh ur Rehman

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Professor Dr. Ahsan Iqbal addressing National Budget Conference- 2022-23 organized by Mir Khalil ur Rehman Memorial Society in collaboration with ICMA

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Professor Dr. Ahsan Iqbal addressing National Budget Conference- 2022-23 organized by Mir Khalil ur Rehman Memorial...

Senator Atta ur Rehman presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms after being elected as Chairman of the Committee at Parliament House

Senator Atta ur Rehman presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms after being elected as Chairman of...

A group photo of International Executives, Scientists and researchers with Chief Executive Officer Ignite Asim Shahryar Hussain and Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Dr. Nadeem ul Haque at the two days International workshop and exhibition on research commercialization challenges and opportunities at COMSTECH Secretariat in federal capital territory

A group photo of International Executives, Scientists and researchers with Chief Executive Officer Ignite Asim Shahryar Hussain and Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of...

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman is confering chaddar on the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri R.A

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman is confering chaddar on the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri R.A

Planning, development division to get Rs 42.17 bn under PSDP 2022-23

Planning, development division to get Rs 42.17 bn under PSDP 2022-23

Federal Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is talking to media at groundbreaking ceremony of HEC Seerat Centre for Gender Studies & Rights for Women at Johar Town

Federal Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is talking to media at groundbreaking ceremony of HEC Seerat Centre for Gender Studies...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal addressing at the ceremony of groundbreaking ceremony of HEC Seerat Centre for Gender Studies & Rights for Women at Johar Town

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal addressing at the ceremony of groundbreaking ceremony of HEC Seerat Centre for Gender Studies...

Federal Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony of HEC Seerat Centre for Gender Studies & Rights for Women at Johar Town

Federal Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony of HEC Seerat Centre for Gender Studies...

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi offering condolences on the sad demise of the former president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at UAE Embassy

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi offering condolences on the sad demise of the former president of the...