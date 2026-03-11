Governor Kundi meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman, discusses political situation, law and order in KP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), at his residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two leaders held a one-on-one discussion and exchanged views on the overall political situation in the country and other matters of mutual interest.

They also expressed serious concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The leaders termed the deteriorating security situation as a result of the provincial government’s lack of attention towards the affairs of the province.

Both leaders emphasized the need for effective measures to restore peace and stability in the province.