Governor Kundi for modernizing postal services to meet global standards

PESHAWAR, Apr 09 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday emphasized that Pakistan Postal Services play a vital role in national development and the provision of public facilities, stressing the need to align the department with modern global requirements.

He expressed these views during a briefing given by Postmaster General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahsanullah Marwat, at Governor House regarding postal services in the province.

During the briefing, the Governor was informed about the department’s performance and operational needs across the province. It was shared that postal services are operational in around 40 districts, with a total of 1,787 offices, including nine postal divisions, 16 General Post Offices (GPOs), approximately 500 sub-post offices, and over 1,200 franchise outlets.

The briefing further highlighted that work has been initiated on establishing a courier company and a postal bank to enhance service delivery and financial inclusion.

Governor Kundi said that without the adoption of modern technology, the department risks falling behind in the race for development.

He stressed the importance of upgrading national institutions to compete at the international level.

He also directed that postal department lands across the province should be utilized on commercial bases to generate revenue and prevent illegal encroachments.

The Governor assured that a comprehensive report on the challenges faced by the department would be prepared and forwarded to the federal government to ensure improved doorstep services for the public.