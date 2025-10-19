Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected body of APNEC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Chairman of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC), Muhammad Siddique Anzar, General Secretary Samad Mengal and other cabinet members.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the Governor stated that the election of the new cabinet reflects the strong confidence of the media community in their leadership. He expressed the hope that the newly elected team will play an effective role in addressing the issues faced by journalists, protecting the rights of media workers and promoting responsible and constructive journalism in the country.

Governor Kundi assured the APNEC leadership of his full support and reiterated his commitment to continue every possible cooperation for the welfare and well-being of journalists and media professionals.