Governor Kundi, Auditor General discuss financial discipline, transparency in KP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Auditor General of Pakistan Maqbool Ahmad Gondal on Monday discussed matters related to financial and administrative affairs of the province, audit issues and promotion of transparency and financial discipline.

They also exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, including alleged losses to the federal government due to non-deduction of federal taxes by the provincial government and matters related to corruption and accountability.

Governor Kundi stressed that ensuring effective and transparent utilization of public resources was of utmost importance.

He said financial discipline and an effective audit system could help improve the performance of public institutions and enhance the quality of services being provided to the people.

The Governor said resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were a public trust and their transparent and efficient use was essential for provincial development and public welfare.

He added that further strengthening the audit mechanism could help prevent financial irregularities and improve the efficiency of institutions.