Governor KP inquires after ailing mother of MPA; condoles death of noted psychiatrist

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday visited a local hospital to inquire after the health of the ailing mother of Member Provincial Assembly (KPMPA) Makhdoomzada Aftab Haider Shah.

During the visit, the Governor met the MPA and expressed his best wishes for the patient’s early recovery. He also offered prayers for her swift return to health.

It is pertinent to mention that the mother of MPA Aftab Haider Shah, and wife of late former provincial minister Makhdoom Mureed Kazim Shah, has been under treatment at a local hospital here for the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Governor also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned psychiatrist Professor Dr. Syed Muhammad Sultan.

In his condolence message, Faisal Karim Kundi described the late doctor as a dedicated, hardworking, and sincere human being and physician. He said that with his passing, the province has lost a highly competent psychiatrist.

The Governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the departed soul eternal peace in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.