Governor KP honours Squash Star Khushhal Riaz Khan

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi presented an award to international squash player Khushhal Riaz Khan in recognition of his outstanding achievements and distinguished performance.

The awards were originally announced in November to honor athletes from across the province who demonstrated excellence at national and international levels in various sports.

However, Khushhal Riaz Khan was unable to attend the ceremony at that time due to his participation in a training camp in preparation for the National Games. He formally received his award today during a meeting with the Governor at Governor House Peshawar.

Khushhal Riaz Khan is a student of Sarhad University of Science and Technology. He has represented Pakistan in several prestigious international squash championships, including the British Junior Open, US Junior Open, Canadian Junior Open, Japan Junior Open, and Qatar Junior Open, delivering commendable performances.

He also serves as captain of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) squash team and secured a bronze medal after finishing third at the National Games held in Quetta.

The award presentation ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University, Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman and Sports Director Professor Usman Farid.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Governor on the university’s academic and co-curricular initiatives, particularly the measures undertaken by the Department of Sports Sciences to promote sports development.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the university’s efforts in fostering sports and emphasized that healthy sporting activities alongside academic pursuits are essential for the holistic development and proper grooming of young people.

He expressed hope that other universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also enhance sports facilities to encourage greater student participation.

Presenting the award, the Governor extended his best wishes to Khushhal Riaz Khan for a bright future, stating that such talented youth are a valuable asset and a source of pride for both the province and the nation.