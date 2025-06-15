Governor KP emphasizes role of digital media, urges proactive social media engagement

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized the undeniable role of social media across Pakistan, particularly in shaping public opinion in sensitive regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed the need for political forces to become more active in the digital arena to positively influence the mindset of the youth.

He expressed these views while addressing a central meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) digital team held in Islamabad. The meeting focused on the party’s digital strategy, upcoming social media campaigns, and strengthening public engagement through online platforms.

The session saw active participation from PPP’s Central Secretary for Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, MNA Qasim Gillani, Senator Nadeem Bhutto, and digital media heads from various divisions.

Additionally, PPP’s overseas digital activists from the UK, Canada, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, and other countries joined the meeting via Zoom.

Governor Kundi said that digital media has become a powerful tool in influencing public discourse, particularly in a province like KP.

“Unfortunately, certain elements are spreading lies and fake news to mislead our youth. It is our responsibility to counter disinformation with truth and promote narratives based on national unity,” he said.

The meeting underscored the PPP’s commitment to strengthening its digital presence and countering misinformation with fact-based, progressive messaging.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Senator Talha Mahmood called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House Islamabad.

The two discussed the country’s political landscape, deteriorating law and order in KP, record-breaking corruption by the provincial government, and welfare projects by the Talha Mahmood Foundation in Chitral and other areas.

Senator Mahmood criticized rampant corruption and nepotism, saying government funds are being discovered in personal accounts of public representatives. Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to rid the province of incompetent rulers.

They also consulted on matters related to the upcoming Senate elections.

Governor Kundi appreciated the foundation’s welfare efforts and encouraged expanding its outreach.