Governor KP, Digital Essential Pakistan delegation discuss digital economy, trade expansion

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):A delegation led by Lubna Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Essential Pakistan (Private) Limited, met with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday to discuss initiatives for digital transformation, cross-border trade, and investment in the province.

The delegation included prominent business figures Mansoor A. Sheikh and Mian Farhan. The meeting focused on enabling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to play a leading role in Pakistan’s digital economy and export sector.

The delegation expressed a firm commitment to promoting “Made in Pakistan” products through local and international exhibitions, building a positive image of Pakistani industries, and equipping exporters with modern digital tools to enhance their global competitiveness.

Lubna Ali emphasized the mission of Digital Essential Pakistan to empower youth, women, and marginalized communities through advanced technology, training programs, and international linkages.

She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the potential to become a national role model in digital commerce, innovation, and entrepreneurial leadership.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the delegation’s vision and stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in transitioning the economy to a digital foundation.

He underlined that technology and innovation are key to transforming Pakistan into a strong, export-driven economy aligned with modern global standards.