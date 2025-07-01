Governor KP condoles with Iranian envoy over loss of precious lives in Israeli aggression, lauds Tehran’s resilience

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the Embassy of Iran here Tuesday to offer condolences over the recent Israeli aggression that claimed the lives of Iranian military leaders and civilians.

The Governor recorded his heartfelt remarks in the visitors’ book, paying tribute to the martyrs of the Iranian armed forces and innocent citizens.

During the visit, Governor Kundi held a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam. Both dignitaries discussed the prevailing regional situation, with a particular focus on peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Governor strongly condemned Israel’s recent military actions against Iran, praising the Iranian leadership and people for their courage, resilience, and firm resolve in the face of aggression.

“Iran is not just a neighboring country, but a vital brotherly nation in the Islamic world,” he said, adding, “The way Iran has responded to Israeli aggression is a source of pride for the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Iranian soldiers and civilians, the Governor emphasized that Israel’s actions threaten not only Iran but peace across the region. “We salute Iran’s powerful and courageous response,” he added.

In response, Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam thanked the Government and the people of Pakistan for their unwavering diplomatic support and solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

“We are deeply grateful for the brotherly support and heartfelt sentiments shown by Pakistan,” the Ambassador said.