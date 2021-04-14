Governor for uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Iftari

KARACHI, Apr 14 (APP): Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday stressed upon the management of K-Electric to provide maximum relief from load-shedding to residential and commercial customers during Sehr and Iftar times.

He said this while talking to a 3-member delegation led by CEO, K-Electric, Syed Moonis Abdullah at Governor House, according to a statement here.

CEO, K-Electric while highlighting KE’s commitment of providing maximum relief to the people of Karachi during the holy month, said, ‘KE aims to utilize maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand and load management if required, would be carried out with maximum relief to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar.’

He said that KE teams would continue to be available 24 hours and would remain particularly vigilant during Sehr and Iftar to resolve local faults.

The governor was also briefed about the initiatives of KE, during the current year. CEO informed that KE was pursuing its planned projects including maintenance and rehabilitation activities, including distribution and transmission networks, on existing power plants and achieved considerable progress to-date. 900 MW III Project – Unit 1 is expected to be available in June 2021.

450 MW through existing intersections.

The governor appreciated the efforts of CEO, KE and his team for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during holy month of Ramazan.