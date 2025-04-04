24.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalGovernor expresses grief over loss of lives in DI Khan
National

Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in DI Khan

10
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Apr 04 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in two separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.
In the first incident, three women lost their lives due to an exchange of gunfire between two rival groups in the Ramak area of Paharpur Tehsil.
The Governor condemned the violence and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
In the second incident near Abdul Khel on the DI Khan CPEC Motorway, two children were killed in a road accident.Governor Kundi expressed profound grief over the heartbreaking loss and offered prayers for the departed souls.
He extended sympathy to the grieving families and prayed for the elevation of the deceased souls and patience for the families. The Governor also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incidents.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan