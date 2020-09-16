Governor, CM condole with chief whip PA over mother’s demise

KHANEWAL, Sep 16 (APP):Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, visited Chief Whip Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Abbas Shah residence to condole death of his mother at Rotla here on Wednesday.

The governor and CM expressed their heart felt condolences with Abbas Shah and his family.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said that loss of mother was in explainable adding that there was no substitute to mothers.

He stated that he was deeply moved by the death of Syed Abbas ALi Shah’s mother.

Privinicail transport minister, Jehanzaib Khichi, DC Agha Sheeraz and DPO, Ali Wasim were also present.