Governor Baluchistan, NA Deputy Speaker call on PM

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Governor Baluchistan Syed Zahoor Agha and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters relating to Baluchistan province were discussed.

Governor Baluchistan and Deputy Speaker National Assembly felicitated the Prime Minister over the victory of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections specially the winning of seat from Quetta reserved for Kashmiri refugees.

The Prime Minister directed the Governor to visit all the districts of Baluchistan so as to ensure effective measures for the redressal of peoples’ problems.