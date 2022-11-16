Government to provide housing facilities to low, middle income groups: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Wednesday expressed the government’s resolve to provide housing facilities to low and middle-income groups at affordable prices.

Chairing a meeting on ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ (MPMG) Scheme at the finance division, the minister advised the relevant authorities to work out at feasible proposals; address and resolve the operational ambiguities in the existing programme, and make it vibrant for the benefit of the population.

He further extended the government’s all-out support to the stakeholders in this regard, the statement added.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ housing finance mark-up subsidy scheme, its financial features and its operational, functional constraints and the way forward to provide housing finance facilities to the masses.

The meeting also deliberated on some structural changes in the existing ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ scheme to make it more targeted and accessible for the masses to get the benefit of the program.