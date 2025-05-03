Government taking all possible steps for protection, welfare of journalists: Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that the government was taking all possible steps for the protection, welfare and professional training of journalists.

In his message on World Press Freedom Day, he said only a responsible and informed media could help the country deal with the challenges it faced.

“The government is committed to ensuring freedom of the press and continuing a constructive dialogue with media institutions,” Attaullah Tarar remarked.

He said that freedom of the press was the guarantor of democracy, transparent governance and protection of human rights.

Media in Pakistan has always played a key role in strengthening democracy, rule of law and awakening public consciousness, Attaullah Tarar maintained.

The minister for information paid tributes to Pakistani media for playing an effective role in highlighting the ongoing barbarity in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, serious human rights violations and Israeli atrocities on the Palestinian people.

“The journalist community played a courageous role in shaking the global conscience and bringing the voice of the oppressed to global forums”, Attaullah Tarar said.

The minister opined that the free and conscious journalism was the real spokesperson for human compassion and truthfulness.

Attaullah Tarar appreciated the media’s cautious, responsible and national interests-first attitude towards Indian aggressive measures.

“Pakistan’s media is effectively highlighting the state’s position at the global level, which is very important for national security, foreign policy and national unity”, Attaullah Tarar added.

The minister said that the Government of Pakistan fully believed in freedom of expression and all media institutions had the right to carry out their professional duties independently.

He said that freedom of expression and access to information were the hallmarks of any democratic society.