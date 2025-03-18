Government striving to resolve journalists problems: Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the government was fully committed to addressing the problems being faced by journalist community.

“The government will continue to provide all possible support to enhance journalists professional capacity and promote press freedom,” Attaullah Tarar said in a congratulatory message to newly- elected office-bearers of National Press Club, Islamabad.

The minister for information congratulated Azhar Jatoi on being elected as President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Finance Secretary of the NPC.

Attaullah Tarar also congratulated other newly-elected office bearers and expressed his best wishes for them.

The minister reiterated that government fully believed in freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

The journalistic community was an important pillar of the country and the Press Club was a strong voice of journalists, Attaullah maintained.

“The Press Club is an institution playing a prominent role for the rights of media persons, freedom of expression and professional development of journalists,” Attaullah Tarar remarked.

The minister opined that victory of the newly-elected office- bearers of NPC was a testament to the fact that the journalistic community had expressed full confidence in them.

He hoped that the new leadership will play a positive role in the welfare and well-being of journalists, freedom of the press and promotion of national interest.