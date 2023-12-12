Government steadfast in eliminating terrorism: PM

PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the government was steadfast in eliminating terrorism and extremism from the country.

The prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a police station in the Daraban area of district Dera Ismail Khan, which claimed the lives of three policemen.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the homeland.

He said such acts could not deter the resolve of the security forces to fight terrorism.

The prime minister directed the best medical treatment to the injured of the terrorist attack.

