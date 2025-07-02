Government intensifies efforts to revitalize cultural institutions; Aurangzeb Khichi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP): In a major push to preserve and promote Pakistan’s cultural and literary legacy, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khichi chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening institutions under the Ministry.

Chairing the session in Islamabad, the Minister declared that efforts to dissolve vital cultural bodies had been reversed, thanks to the unwavering support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “These institutions are not commercial enterprises. They are guardians of our national identity, and they deserve state investment,” Khichi asserted.

The meeting brought together heads and senior officials from key affiliated organizations, including the Iqbal Academy, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), and Quaid-e-Azam Academy.

The agenda focused on institutional reforms, modernization, and strategies for enhanced visibility and impact.

Calling for a shift away from outdated systems, Minister Khichi encouraged forward-looking proposals to modernize the institutions. He particularly emphasized translating the works of Allama Iqbal into Bengali and other international languages to globalize his message.

During the session, Dr. Rauf Rafiqui of Iqbal Academy highlighted the translation of 89 books and 56 publications completed with Ministry support.

He proposed establishing an Iqbal Academy Museum to preserve related research and publications, a proposal the Minister welcomed while confirming that plans are underway to relocate the Academy to Islamabad to attract more tourists.

PAL Chairperson Dr. Najiba Arif briefed on ongoing work to resolve pending promotions, while NLPD Director General Dr. Saleem Mazhar emphasized the need for modern equipment and financial backing to enhance performance.

He also reported the translation of books authored by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and China, which will be presented as official gifts during upcoming visits.

Department of Archaeology DG Amanullah updated the forum on internal audits and revitalization plans. The Minister directed the launch of new projects and the immediate filling of vacancies created by retirements to maintain momentum.

To raise public awareness, Minister Khichi announced that outreach programs and awareness campaigns would soon be organized in major cities, particularly in provincial capitals.

The meeting underscored a renewed resolve to ensure that Pakistan’s cultural institutions not only survive but thrive with relevance and purpose in the modern era.