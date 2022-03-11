Government disburses Rs 40 bln so far under KJP: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said the government has disbursed Rs 40 billion so far among the youth across the country, Rs 29 billion in Punjab province and Rs 5.5 billion in Lahore for business loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a statement, he said through the KJP loan scheme, around 50,000 youth across the country, 36000 in Punjab and 9000 in Lahore have been provided employment opportunity in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

Under the ‘Skills for All’ programme, scholarships were being provided to over 100,000 students to acquire technical education in modern and traditional fields.

Under the KJP, loans upto Rs 3 billion were being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses.

The disbursement of business loans under the KJP has been accelerated to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country.

He said the government was working on youth development initiatives and also ensuring best employment opportunities to them.

He said that Kamyab Jawan sports talent hunt drive would be launched from March 12 (Saturday) at Gujranwala to select best athletes.

