Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the incumbent government was working diligently to implement comprehensive policies that address accessibility, empower individuals with disabilities, and break down societal barriers that hinder their full participation.

In a message on the occasion of International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, the prime minister pointed out that Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating the International Day Of Persons With Disabilities today.

This day marks the collective resolve of the international community to promoting the rights, dignity, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in every aspect of our society, he said adding that this year’s theme, ‘Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future’, highlighted a vital truth: the journey toward a more inclusive world must be led by those who understand its challenges firsthand.

In Pakistan, he said the government was taking meaningful steps to ensure that persons with disabilities are provided with equal opportunities in education, employment, healthcare, and public life.

“We are prioritizing their participation in leadership roles, ensuring that their perspectives guide our national development strategies, and building a society that values their contributions as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.Initiatives such as enhancing access to assistive technologies, improving inclusive infrastructure, and ensuring the implementation of disability-friendly laws are central to this vision,” he remarked.

Additionally, he stressed “we must also acknowledge the invaluable contributions of caregivers, advocates, and organizations working tirelessly to support persons with disabilities”.

The prime minister called upon the institutions, businesses, and civil society to play their role in breaking down barriers and fostering environments where persons with disabilities can contribute as leaders. “We must also make conscious efforts to challenge behaviours and attitudes that perpetuate stigma and discrimination, replacing them with understanding and respect.”