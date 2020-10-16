ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would not give relief or NRO to corrupt leaders involved in plundering national wealth.

“Mafia was uniting that may create instability” he stated in an interview with a private television channel program.

In the past, he said the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), who called a public meeting in Gujranwala to frustrate the democratically elected government, had used abusive language against each other.

The suggestion has been given to these participants of PDM, to put handkerchief on faces for hiding identification from each other, he added.

Sanitizers, mask and water had been provided to the participants of the public meetings, Senator Faraz stated adding that Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who went to London to enjoy medical treatment had started politics from there, he said.

Criticizing the role of previous government, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, could not bring reforms during the period of forty years.

He said the PTI government would not provide relief to those leaders who involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

About Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said the Chief Jamiat-e-Ulame Islam (JUI-F), had threatened the ruling party to topple the government.

The leaders of Opposition parties, who accumulated illegal assets, are failed to provide evidence of these ill-gotten money.

To a question about high inflation, the minister assured that incumbent government was giving top priority to bring the inflation down.