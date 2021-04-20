Gov initiated dialogue with Nation's support : Religious Minster

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Tuesday said that the whole nation supported the government for holding successful dialogue with proscribed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders.

It was discretion of the government to hold talks with anybody to curtail the current prevailing situation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister dismayed over the loss of precious lives and damaged of public properties during the TLP protest demonstrations.

On the demands of TLP leaders, he said, the government presented the resolution in the National Assembly and it was now up to the Parliament to accept or reject the resolution.

He said NA Speaker Asad Qaiser announced the formation of a special committee to discuss the matter to evolve consensus in this regard.