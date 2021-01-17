ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday said that whatsapp leaks of an Indian journalist Arnab Goswami again proved that the Pulwama Attack was an inside job orchestrated by Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan and Kashmiri Freedom Fighters.

It was the second time when filthy face of Indian intelligence was exposed after EU Disinfo Lab report that resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs working to target Pakistani and Kashmiris’ interests, he tweeted.