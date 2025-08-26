Google brings AI mode to Pakistan, its most powerful search experience yet

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Google launches AI Mode Pakistan in English, bringing its most powerful AI search experience, AI-powered Search, to local users, enabling faster, smarter, and more comprehensive answers to complex questions.

First introduced in the US earlier this year, AI Mode is now expanding globally and is resonating with people who appreciate its speed, quality, and fresh responses.

Powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, AI Mode allows people to ask longer, more complex questions that would previously require multiple searches.

Early testers have shown queries are already 2–3 times longer than traditional searches, proving it is particularly helpful for exploratory tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos. It dives deep to answer multiple questions at once, with helpful links for further exploration.

For example, Pakistani users can use AI Mode for different use cases, such as Planning a trip to Hunza. Suggest a 5-day itinerary that balances sightseeing, adventure, and local food experiences.” And ask a follow-up prompt like “Can you recommend some local food spots or traditional dishes to try in Hunza?”

The question regarding the child is in grade 9 and struggles with math. van are Free online resources in Pakistan to help with algebra and geometry.

And can be asked a follow-up prompt like “Can you recommend interactive apps or YouTube channels for grade 9 math practice?”

Behind the scenes, AI Mode uses a query fan-out technique, breaking your question into subtopics and issuing a multitude of queries on your behalf. This enables Search to dive deeper into the web than ever before, helping you find incredible, hyper-relevant content.

What makes this experience unique is that it brings together advanced model capabilities with Google’s best-in-class information systems, and it’s built right into Search. Users can access not only high-quality web content but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph and shopping data for billions of products.

Go beyond text with AI Mode: Use your voice, snap a photo or upload an image. Designed to be multimodal, AI Mode lets people engage in whatever way they feel comfortable — through text, voice, or images — leveraging the capabilities of Lens to take pictures of what they see and pose their queries.

For example, a shopper could snap a photo of unfamiliar spices in a Karachi market and ask: ‘What are these spices and how can I use them in Pakistani cooking?’ Users can also ask follow-up questions in a conversational style, creating a seamless browsing experience.

Helping people discover content from across the web remains central to the company’s mission. With AI Mode, users express exactly what they are looking for, with all its nuances, and get to the right web content in a range of formats. This not only expands how people search but also creates new opportunities for content discovery.

Rooted in the company’s core quality and ranking systems, AI Mode uses novel approaches to improve factuality. The aim is to provide an AI-powered response as much as possible, but in cases where there isn’t high confidence, users will instead see a set of web search results. As with any early-stage AI product, the product does not always get it right, but is committed to continuous improvement.

AI Mode is now live in Pakistan in English on the Google App (Android and iOS), and on both mobile and desktop web.