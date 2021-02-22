ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi Munawar Shah on Monday said that joyful ‘Safari Train’ trips from the Golra railway station to Attock Khurd would promote local tourism and extend quality entertainment for travelers towards historic recreational sites.

Being launched by Pakistan Railways in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, ‘safari train’ would be a milestone step towards promotion of tourism and through this historic service country would earn more foreign exchange from the arrival of foreign tourists, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Railways will continue supporting tourism in the country and more such projects would be launched in other cities as well, he added.

He said that tangible step under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being launched for the promotion of heritage and local tourism to create more employment opportunities for the youth and revenue generation.

He said safari train would take its tours three-days in a week, adding, it would charge Rs 1000 for adult and Rs 500 for the kids, though it would charge half of the prescribed rates for a month to attract the customers.

A special discount will be given to disabled persons, adding, special routes have been approved for the train where it would ply.

Special signboards would shortly be installed across the routes to inform visitors where the train would arrive, he added.