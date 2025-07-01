Gold prices up by Rs.6,600 to Rs.356,800 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.6,600 and was traded at Rs.356,800 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs. 350,200 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs5,658 to Rs.305,898 from Rs. 300,240 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs.5,186 to Rs.280,416 from Rs. 275,230

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.52 and 45 and were sold at Rs.3,834 and Rs.3,287 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $66 to $3,348 from $3,282, whereas that of silver increased by $0.52 to at $35.50, the Association reported