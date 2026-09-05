Gold prices fall by Rs3,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):The prices of gold witnessed a decline in the local market on Saturday, with the price of 24-karat gold per tola falling by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs465,536, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs399,122, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs2,829 to Rs365,875.

In the international market, the price of gold fell by $36 to $4,430 per ounce, the association reported.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola decreased by Rs63 to Rs7,098, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs54 to Rs6,085.

The price of silver in the international market also declined by $0.63 to $66.19 per ounce, the association added.