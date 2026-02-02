Global Scientific Cooperation urged to combat climate change, food, energy challenges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):National and international educationists and scientists have emphasized that interdisciplinary research and global scientific cooperation are indispensable to address worldwide challenges such as climate change, food security, energy and health.

Speakers at the inaugural session of the first international conference titled “Frontiers in Science” held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) stressed the need to adopt a comprehensive and collective policy to align modern scientific research with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The speakers noted that the impacts of climate change have now become clearly evident. The winter season has shortened while summers have become longer and significant changes have occurred in rainfall patterns, adversely affecting the country’s overall climate direction. They stated that these challenges cannot be resolved through individual efforts alone, rather the world must think and act as a single unit by adopting a collective strategy.

On this occasion, the speakers also highlighted the importance of seeking guidance from the Holy Qur’an, stating that its principles are universal and timeless and contain solutions to the problems of the modern era.

The chief guest of the inaugural ceremony was Prof. Dr. Akmal, Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation.

Other key-note speakers included Vice Chancellor of the University of Narowal Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the university’s students possess immense potential and there is a need to translate their creative ideas and research projects into practical applications, convert them into business models and connect them with the market.

This, he said would create employment opportunities for students and contribute to the country’s economic development.

He further stated that in the present era, the role of universities is no longer limited to teaching alone; rather, they must act as an effective bridge between research, innovation and policymaking. The goals of sustainable development, environmental protection and social welfare can only be achieved when scientific research is linked with ground realities and societal needs.

Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad said that the conference is an important step toward promoting modern scientific trends, opening new horizons of research and strengthening global collaboration. Interdisciplinary cooperation, he added, not only improves the quality of research but also ensures that its practical benefits are directly transferred to society.

According to Conference Secretary Dr. Saima Qadeer, the two-day international conference includes keynote addresses by prominent national and international scientists, thematic sessions, presentations of research papers and policy dialogues. These activities aim to strengthen the link between science and society, highlight modern scientific advancements, empower young researchers and innovators and promote global academic and research partnerships.