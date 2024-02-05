Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Global peace hinges on IIOJK’s freedom: Jamal Shah

Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah on Monday said that the dream of global peace hinged on the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to Pakistan Television News, the minister said,”Millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom, and their only demand is that they should be given the right to self-determination.”

Shah affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood unwaveringly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He underlined the need of promoting the arts and crafts of Palestinian and Kashmiri artists as an expression of solidarity with them.

