Global Fund approves $282 mln grant for Pakistan’s TB, Malaria program

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) has approved a 282 million dollar grant for Tuberculosis and Malaria control program in Pakistan.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the grant was approved for Pakistan after approval from the technical review committee of the Global Fund.

On the occasion, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the teamwork of the Common Management Unit and officials of the Ministry of National Health Services.

He said that with this grant the government would further strengthen the Malaria and TB Control Programe in the country with the objective to eliminate the diseases from the country.

He said that this is a great achievement as after 2003 this is for the first time that Pakistan’s request for grant was approved during the first window of Global Fund. He thanked the Global Fund team for approving this grant for Pakistan.

He also thanked the donors including UNAIDS, WHO, UNICEF, and USAID for providing technical assistance to Pakistan

to achieve this grant.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to protect citizens from various diseases by utilizing all available resources.