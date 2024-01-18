Global Fund appreciates Pakistan on installing oxygen plants

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): The Global Fund team led by Fund Portfolio Manager Ms. Izaskun Gaviria on Thursday congratulated Pakistan on completing the process of oxygen plants installation at various tertiary care hospitals after the COVID pandemic, setting an exemplary precedent.

She said this during a meeting with Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The meeting started with the positive note that budget of USD 285 million for three diseases recently approved from Grant Approval Committee (GAC) and the CMU is in the process of sharing it with the provinces.

Shallwani pointed out that the Additional Safeguard Policy should be immediately revoked as country met all the conditions essential.

The meeting was informed that there is a special committee on portfolio performance and cooperate working group to devise exit strategy.

Ms. Izaskun Gaviria commended the performance of the national and provincial programs, highlighting the remarkable work at healthcare facilities.

She congratulated the CMU for reverting the PR-ship from UNDP for the treatment component for the Common Management Unit (NACP), effective from July 1, 2024.

She mentioned that the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) would be completed soon, with results guiding future planning and target-setting. UNDP will support CMU in transition period through close collaboration.

Emphasizing the importance of government ownership, particularly for HIV, Shallwani emphasized that the government is ultimate custodian for disease control.

He urged UN partners, specifically UNDP, to enhance coordination with CMU for effective implementation strategies.

Ms. Izaskun Gaviria applauded the secretary for stewardship by the government towards clearing of shipment of LLINs from port recently.